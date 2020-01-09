Ailing African airlines stare at Sh20b losses
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Iata has been pushing for the opening of African skies through the adoption of the Single Africa Air Transport Market, an initiative of the African Union to liberalise the civil aviation market. It has, however, been opposed by some airlines on the continent who fear other more financially muscled carriers might crush them. “Africa is one of the weakest regions, as in the past five years. Breakeven load factors are relatively low, as yields are a little higher than average and costs are lower. However, few airlines in the region are able to achieve adequate load factors,” said Iata. The projections by the global aviation industry lobby will mean more woes for carriers like Kenya Airways, which is implementing a turnaround plan that will see ownership revert to the government this year. The airline recently issued a profit warning, indicating that its loss for the year to December 2019 would be lower by 25 per cent or more. South African Airways (SAA) is also having its fair share of challenges, and the government recently put into a business rescue – the country’s form of bankruptcy protection – as it evaluates how to restructure the airline.
