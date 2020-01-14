Windows 10 update warning as Microsoft will end Windows 7 support next week

It is one of the most popular computer operating systems around, but Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 7 will end next week.The change, which will be put in place on January 14, means that anyone still using Windows 7 will no longer receive technical support, software updates or security updates and fixes. Microsoft explained: “After 10 years, support for Windows 7 is coming to an end on 14 January 2020. “While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware.”

Microsoft advises that the best way for users to stay secure is to upgrade to Windows 10. This modern operating system is the most secure Windows has ever built, with comprehensive end-to-end security that covers antivirus, firewall, internet protections, and more. This means more security features, dashboard displays, and ongoing updates to help safeguard against future threats.

However, Windows 10 is not exactly cheap, with the Home Edition costing £119.99, and Windows 10 Pro costing a whopping £219.99. What’s more, Microsoft added that while it is possible to install Windows 10 on older devices, it is ‘not recommended.’

Instead, the tech giant suggests that customers with a computer or laptop that is more than three years old should look to buy a new device. It explained: “The best way to experience Windows 10 is on a new PC. Not only are new modern PCs fast (thanks to solid state drives) and durable with batteries that last longer, the average price for a great PC is considerably less than it was 5-10 years ago.”

