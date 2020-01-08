Police swoop on Mombasa-Nairobi highway nets 200 vehicles
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The team The team was led by Changamwe police boss Issa Mohammed, his deputy Reverent Murinzi and dozens of police officers from the traffic department. Mr Mohammed said most of the vehicles impounded had been turned into PSVs yet they were not licensed to operate as one. Out of the 200 vehicles intercepted, 30 were long-distance trailers and lorries, which were being used to ferry passengers. “We have intercepted the vehicles and lorries which were ferrying passengers instead of goods. The drivers have violated PSV regulations hence endangering their lives and those of the passengers. They will be charged in court,” said Mohammed.
