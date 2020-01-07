400 traders face eviction from flooded beach
SEE ALSO :Murkomen: We’re meeting in Navasha over BBI not to undermine UhuruThe official said some of the pressing challenges included lack of clean drinking water and collapse of the waste disposal system. “We fear that the lake water is contaminated with faecal matter from the submerged latrines. We have also seen an increase in the number of flies,” he said. Kwanga, who urged the traders to move to the newly renovated Banda landing site, said the county had also banned hawking of food in the town and surrounding suburbs.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.But traders termed the order as unfair, saying they had medical certificates from the department of public health to sell their products.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.