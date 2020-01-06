M-Pesa attendant arrested for swindling Sh50,000

A 21-year-old M-pesa shop attendant has been arrested for allegedly swindling her employer of Sh50,000.The woman operated the shop that is located in Dallas Estate, Embu town. David Gakuru, the shop owner, said the suspect had prepared her belongings ready to flee when police arrested her. He explained yesterday that the woman transferred the day’s transaction float to two M-pesa accounts; one that belonged to her and another whose identity is unknown.

She proceeded to withdraw the money from a different outlet. “She transferred Sh35,000 from the float to an M-pesa account registered under a sim card she was found with, and Sh15,000 to her own account. She had withdrawn the money by the time police caught up with her," Gakuru said. The businessman said no money has been recovered from the suspect yet. Officers at Embu Police Station confirmed that they are holding the woman.

