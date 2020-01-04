Local hotels get global rating boost

Two Kenyan hotels have received the highest possible ratings by the Small Luxury Hotels of the World for their services.Nairobi Hemingways, the boutique hotel located in Karen, scored 98.2 per cent in the rating, while its sister hotel, Hemingways Watamu scored 94.4 per cent. Small Luxury is a global chain that consists of 500 hotels in more than 80 countries. The rating system looks into the entire guest experience, including the booking, housekeeping and room ambiance. The inspection report that is done anonymously coincides with Hemingways Watamu joining the World of Hyatt, enabling travellers with reward points from Hyatt Hotels to redeem their points at the coastal hotel. Ross Evans, Hemingway group’s operations director, said the hotels have been bench-marked against global luxury hospitality standards.

