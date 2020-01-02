Classic blue is Pantone colour of the year for 2020

Classic Blue has made it as the Pantone colour of the year 2020. This is a rich dark blue that is versatile, whether used sparingly as an area rug or used elaborately on kitchen cabinets. The Pantone colour system is considered the world’s most important colour matching system. According to the American colour company, through global colour trends, colour psychology and colour consulting, the colour of the year is inspired by trends in society, culture, fashion runways, travel and more. Classic blue is a timeless and enduring blue hue suggestive of the sky at dusk. It can be used on a velvety upholstery on a statement sofa or brighten up a room using pillows, vases, table lamps or lining up pretty wall of hand painted plates. As an accent wall, classic blue works well on the wall of a home office, which adds a luxurious feel. However, the blue can be overbearing if used on all four adjacent walls. The colour pops if used adjacent to white walls and the coolness of the colour can be warmed up by accompanying them with earth colours such as oranges, browns and yellows.

Do not be afraid to have kitchen and bathroom vanities in classic blue as it will add a luxury feel to the space. Counters can be in white or black granite or marble finish to complete the look. In 2019, Living Coral; a peach coloured hue enjoyed the limelight as colour of the year and was described as providing warmth and sociable connectedness and intimacy which is needed to counter the virtual digital era we live in. Living Coral was said to welcome light-hearted activity with a need for optimism and joyful pursuits. Colour of the Year for 2018 was ultra-violet, which communicates originality, visionary thinking, intrigue in what lies ahead and discoveries beyond where we are now.

