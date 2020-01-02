Aliko Dangote ends 2019 Sh434b richer

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Nigeria's Dangote Group. [Reuters]

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, became $4.3 billion (Sh434 billion) richer in 2019 as his fortune continued to grow on the back of investments in cement, flour and sugar.The 62-year-old Nigerian businessman and Africa’s most prominent industrialist ended the decade with a net worth of almost $15 billion (Sh1.5 trillion), making him the 96th wealthiest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Born into a wealthy Muslim family of traders in the north, Dangote incorporated his own business selling cement at 21.

