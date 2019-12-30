Court stop orders, heavy rains to delay the Sh8.5 billion Kisii-Isebani

Construction of the Sh8.5 billion Isebania-Ahero highway could be delayed further as more villagers rush to court to seek compensation for their land.The project is already 16 months behind schedule due to what the contractor had earlier on alluded to as delayed compensation of residents affected by the project. M/s China Henan International Corporation Group Limited said the total work completed by September 2019 was estimated at 31.56 per cent, being behind the projected 76.44 per cent. The permanent work completed was 29 per cent, way below the envisaged 76.24 per cent. The project was supposed to ease congestion along the busy road that also connects to Tanzania. Several access roads in the area are part of the project. Locals living along the Nyamataro-Kisii town road and along the Nyatieko road have on several occasions successfully sought court orders stopping the contractor from either doing box culverts or expanding the existing road, claiming property damage. The High Court has so far issued four such orders. Aaron Ombaso is among the individuals who have sought court orders stopping the contractor from putting up a box culvert that passes near his home along the Nyamataro-Kisii town road.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Mr Ombaso argues that allowing the contractor to proceed with the construction of the box culvert will lead to demolition of his three-storey building. “I have all the documentation from Government agencies and the construction of my building was rightfully done,” he says. Motorists using the road argue that some private developers and locals along the corridor are intimidating the contractor with unnecessary court orders. According to project resident engineer James Mageto, the delay has been caused by affected residents who are yet to be compensated. He further said that encroachment along the corridor has been an issue.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.