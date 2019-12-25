Firm to reward motorcycle buyers

Officials cut a ribbon to launch TVS promotion.

Car and General have launched a TVS motorcycle promotion dubbed, “TVS Chomoka na Gari” which will run for eight weeks.The campaign will reward a lucky TVS buyer with a grand prize of a Toyota Vitz. There will also be TVS motorcycles which will be awarded monthly and 32-inch Samsung TVs and sub woofers up for grabs on a weekly basis. Participation in the promotion is through the purchase of TVS motorcycles from Car and General outlets or authorised dealers countrywide.

