British Airways loses height in UK customer survey
SEE ALSO :South African flights disrupted after safety audit finds faultsA spokeswoman for British Airways said the survey did not reflect its own findings. “Our own data shows customer satisfaction scores have increased, and continue to increase,” she said. Ryanair was the worst short-haul airline the consumers found, a repeat of its 2018 performance, while Ryanair’s rival budget carrier easyJet came mid-table. Jet2, another low-cost carrier, was one of the best performers in the short-haul category.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Which said that holiday-makers complained about Ryanair requiring them to pay extra for add-ons and luggage, while they gave BA low scores for the quality of its food and drink, the comfort of its seats and value for money. Some high-profile problems have dragged on BA’s reputation lately. A 48-hour pilot strike in September cancelled thousands of flights, while in both 2018 and 2017 I.T. and computer failures disrupted flights and stranded customers.
SEE ALSO :British Airways uses artificial intelligence to improve punctualityAdditionally in 2017, BA, which is owned by IAG, stopped offering customers free food and drink in economy class on short-haul flights. Which said 6,535 members completed the survey in September 2019 answering questions about their experiences of flying with an airline from the UK.
