Chinese pump Sh100m into projects

SGR General Manager An Aijun (L) with Ag. Managing Director of Kenya Railways Corporation Phillip Mainga during the launch of CCCC CSR report at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

The China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) spent more than Sh100 million during the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Phase 2A line between Ngong’ and Duka Moja in Narok County, Chinese ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng said yesterday.Speaking during the launch of a report on the social responsibility activities in Nairobi, Peng said over Sh30 million was spent by the contractor on staff training with 25 Kenyans receiving advanced training in China. He cautioned Chinese firms against graft. “I would like to emphasis that all Chinese companies operating in Kenya should obey the law, pay tax, operate in integrity and never be involved in corruption,” he said Transport, Infrastructure, Urban Development and Public Works Principal Secretary Esther Koimet lauded the firm's capacity in engineering works and delivery of projects within budget and timelines. The report showcases the various investments made by the Chinese SGR Phase 2A contractor between January 1, 2018, to August 31, 2019. The design incorporated 12 passages, 29 bridges and 148 culverts for large wild animals. The Phase 2A is said to have created nearly 25,000 local jobs, and 157 local firms participated in sub-contracting and supply of materials.

