A suspect believed to be behind a fake money printing syndicate that has rocked Eldoret for months has been arrested.According to police, the 34-year-old suspect was arrested in Kiambaa area in Uasin Gishu County on Monday evening after days of tracking The suspect was found with fake currencies including dollars, pounds and Kenyan Shilling notes valued at over Sh 45 million in his house. Officers led by Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara also seized money-printing machines from the suspect.

A safe box suspected to be used in the storage of the fake notes and brief cases used to carry the bills were also recovered during the Monday operation. Mr Ipara who led the operation said officers have been trailing the suspect, through the weekend after a tip-off by members of the public who had complained of increasing cases of fake currencies in circulation. He said unsuspecting prominent traders and maize farmers who are currently selling their produce have fallen victims of the fake money syndicate.

The police boss said the officers have received several cases of dubious transactions involving fake currencies in Eldoret town in recent months. According to the authorities, the arrest was the third case of fake money printing in recent months.

