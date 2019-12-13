Kericho Assembly feted for clean audit

Kericho County Assembly Speaker Dominic Rono (left) receives a certificate from the Chief Executive Officer, Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (PSASB) Fredrick Riaga (Right) and Board Member Lazarus Kimanga at the Kericho County Assembly.

The Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (PSASB) has feted Kericho County Assembly for emerging best in the county assemblies’ category during the Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards held last month.PSASB Chief Executive Officer Fredrick Riaga, who spoke in Kericho this week, rooted for systems that guarantee sound financial reporting. He urged other devolved units to follow suit. “Kericho County got a clean audit report on their 2018/2019 financial statement from the Office of the Auditor General. Similarly, upon evaluation for the Financial Reporting Award by our team of experts the assembly also topped in its category," he said. "This is a clear indication of the value of effective financial reporting in promoting devolution in the larger public finance management reforms.” Kericho County Assembly Speaker Dominic Rono said other counties were keen to know how the clean audit status was achieved.

