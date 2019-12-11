Biggest tech product ‘Losers’ of the Decade: 2000-2010
Yet that odd mechanism frequently failed and Verizon reportedly replaced most of the 1 million Storms which it sold in 2008, resulting in nearly $500 (Sh50,702) million in losses. BlackBerry's market share continued plunging afterwards and it finally stopped making its own phones last year. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Remember this one? The Galaxy Note 7 was an exquisite phone until it started exploding. Pants pockets were scorched, people awoke to smoking smartphones on their night stands and airplane passengers were spooked by malfunctioning phone tablets (phablets). Samsung issued a recall, but eventually threw in the towel completely and blamed faulty batteries. This resulted in a $2.3 (Sh233) billion write-down during Samsung's third quarter and plenty of lost revenue during the holiday season. But while the Note 7 will go down as a huge disaster, the botched rollout didn't kill the Note brand; the Note 8, 9 and 10 have since arrived without incident. Vine This is less of a tech flop and more a case of tragic mismanagement by the company that acquired it. Vine was an instant hit when launched in 2012, limiting shared videos to only six seconds long and forcing creators to be extraordinarily creative. Twitter bought it and couldn't figure out how to make money off the service, so it shut down in 2016. Vine's co-founder said he'd launch a sort of Vine 2.0 by 2017, but financial and legal hurdles killed that before it was even born. Maybe his latest project, Byte (Vine 3.0 maybe?), will eventually become available, but with TikTok taking over short-form video, might as well give up now. HP Touchpad HP launched the Touchpad in July 2011 as a potential competitor to Apple's iPad. But just a month later, HP announced that it would discontinue all devices running webOS, including the Touchpad, to pivot away from the competitive mobile market. The remaining Touchpad inventory was subsequently liquidated for $99 (Sh10,039) per unit, making it one of the shortest-lived tablets in history.
