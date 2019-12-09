Varsity's Sh38m debt case headed to Supreme Court
SEE ALSO :Uhuru to Maraga: JSC nominees for judges are taintedEzekiel Kiprop (Finance Officer) and Hosea Sitienei (Deputy Vice Chancellor, Finance and Administration) were awarded the money in a July 9 ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in Nakuru. Prof Kiprop and Mr Sitienei were suspended in July 2015 following unrest at the university. They moved to court and successfully challenge the disciplinary action. Sitienei was awarded Sh14.7 million while Kiprop was awarded Sh24.1 million. The judgement was to be implemented within 30 days from date of delivery but after the university failed to comply, the two men filed contempt proceedings against the institution's management.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Through lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, the complainants got Kolato Auctioneers to attach the vehicles, which were left in the custody of the university for seven days after which they were to be moved and sold to the public. The institution then moved to the Supreme Court and sought orders barring the sale of the vehicles.
SEE ALSO :CJ Maraga: Juniors are allowed into State House while I'm told to waitVarsity lawyer Erick Gumbo wrote to the ELRC deputy registrar and urged the court not to issue warrants of attachment and sale of the vehicles. But after the deputy registrar complied, ELRC judge Monica Mbaru overturned the decision, forcing the university to head back to the Supreme Court for conservatory orders.
