Over 50 digital companies feted during 3rd DIA Awards

More than 50 companies were yesterday awarded at the 3rd Digital Tech Excellence (DIA) Awards event held at Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi. Lanstar Technologies Sacco Company was emerged the winner at software systems provider category. “It has been an honour, we are humbled and happy about ourselves for emerging the winner despite the stiff competition,” said Martin Mugweru a director at Lanstar Company. Tuko emerged the best online news platform while Masoko Kenya was awarded the best online shopping platform. Best mobile fund raising platform award went to Tala. Other companies awarded were Getboda, Sindikenya, Skygarden, and Masoko Africa.

Byrentkenya.com emerged the best online job marketing platform. Pigiame won the best classified online platform category. “We are grateful, last time we did not win but we went back to the drawing board and did a lot of improvement that has resulted in our win,” said Erick Wafula, head of marketing Pigia me. Wafula said that they have got a lot of changes coming up to excite the market.An upcoming company ORO Kenya, a digital real estate marketing Company was awarded. ORO emerged second after Buy Rent Kenya in “Online Real Estate Marketing Platform” category. ORO Kenya founder Avshil Malde said their whole team is ecstatic about emerging second and will push to the top come next year. “It has been great year for us with two awards in our portfolio, we humbly thank DIA awards for recognising our efforts among the industry giants. It's a real privilege and honour receiving this award,” he said. He said they are trying to get as many Kenyans on board their online platform and hope by experiencing their good services, their rating will shoot come next year. “We want to give them a pocket-friendly hustle free advertising experience going by the recognition, more people are getting to know about ORO and also realise its benefits,” said Nidhi Avshil a cofounder of ORO Kenya. She added that for a mere Sh100 one can advertise his or her vehicle/property and it is literally a fraction of the general market. “We created this platform solely so that Kenyans can spot being exploited from extravagant marketing rates and enjoy the technological benefits for marketing,” she added. Nidhi said they would like to share that they are currently revamping their platform to make it more user friendly and faster. “Next year and the years to follow we shall endeavour to make ORO the ideal real estate and marketing for Kenyans, “she has told the press at Intercontinental Hotel.

