Kisumu plans sh500m Uhuru business market

Kisumu County is set to benefit from Sh500 million grant from the National Government to put up Uhuru Business Park Market to aid in the resettlement of tradersGovernor Anyang Nyong'o disclosed to the traders that the county government has signed an agreement with the National Government to grant them the cash. ''This follows a directive from the President that all traders affected by recent demolitions in Kisumu to pave way for a new port and other infrastructural growth,'' the governor told traders The County is set to construct a 10,000 unit small traders Centre complete with modern social amenities as part of good returns of the handshake between President and ODM leader Raila Odinga

The new business stalls and Juakali sheds will be constructed on 23 acres land recently handed over to the County Government of Kisumu by the national government. ''I have visited the site before its groundbreaking ceremony to be presided over by the President Uhuru Kenyatta soon,'' he said without giving exact time lines. But he disclosed that he was in Juakali to discuss the sector's fortunes and challenges that the project might interact with during the construction period ahead of the planned launch.

''My administration's commitment is to see the success of this project remain resolute,'' the governor said. The completion of the project, he assured traders will provide safe spaces for trading, boost sales, enhance access of services under one roof and increase seller-buyer Interaction.

So far, more than 800 people occupying the 23 acres of land belonging to Kenya Railways at the proposed Uhuru business park have vacated the premises to pave way for the new market The area has 886 units and the demolitions affected over 10,000 residents, according to the Secretary of the Estates Residents Association Chrispine Obara who was at the site.

