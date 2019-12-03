Kenya retains top IMO global position

Kenya has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the second time.

Kenya has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the second time.The country is in Category C of the IMO Council following a spirited week-long campaign by the Kenyan delegation, led by Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu. Karigithu toldin a phone interview on Sunday that the re-election was a huge step for Kenya. "We are delighted to have been found meriting of the confidence of our peers. We will continue to devote our time, efforts and resources in the development of safety and security of shipping and sustainable growth of the maritime sector," she said.

Kenya was re-elected at the 31st edition of IMO Assembly that started on November 24 and ends on December 5 at the headquarters in London. The IMO Council is the executive organ of the assembly and supervises the work of the organisation. Other nations that made it to Category C include the Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia and Jamaica.

