Jambojet commences Kigali flights

Jambojet CEO Allan Kilavuka and Tourism and Wildlife CAS Joseph Boinnet disembark during the inaugural flight to Kigali. [Courtesy]

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has commenced direct flights from Nairobi to Kigali, Rwanda.The airline made its inaugural flight to Kigali on Tuesday. It will be flying once daily from its hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi to Kigali International Airport. Jambojet Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said the airline is banking on the huge opportunity that the African market offers. “Today, we mark a major milestone in our regional expansion strategy. Our aim is to grow our footprint across the continent, while offering a unique product for these markets,” said Kilavuka. “We expect that our low-cost model will enable more people to fly affordably, conveniently, and safely.” The airline is also eyeing South Sudan, Mogadishu, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Union of the Comoros and Malawi. Jambojet flies to five local destinations - Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret, as well as one regional destination - Entebbe, Uganda - from its hub in Nairobi. Since inception in 2014, Jambojet has flown over three million passengers, 30 per cent of whom are first time flyers.

The airline was also among the 165 aircraft showcased at the recent 2019 Dubai Airshow.

