Kenya Power should bring down cost of electricity
The cost of electricity has been on the rise over the years despite promises of cheaper power by the Government.
SEE ALSO :Why your electricity bills just won’t come downHowever, the company needs to establish why consumers are not paying their bills. It could be due to the high cost of power. In fact bringing down the cost of power could help Kenya Power to turn around its fortunes, besides improving lives. If the cost is cheap, more people will connect to the power grid - if cost of connection is not prohibitive - and be able to pay their bills. More consumers would mean excess power the country has would be consumed, spreading the cost of electricity the new users and making it inexpensive and affordable. It is not helpful to give people access to electricity while they cannot afford to pay for it.
