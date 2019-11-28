KDF launches nationwide recruitment drive for cadets

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has launched a nationwide recruitment for cadets.The recruitment was postponed on October 28, this year, after an uproar by MPs over change of listing centres from sub-counties to counties. The decision was reached after Defence and Foreign Relations Committee led by Katoo ole Metito Katoo met Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo. Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Robert Kibochi yesterday said KDF was targeting to recruit 3,000 cadets. KDF is also seeking specialist officers, tradesmen and tradeswomen. Speaking at the Department of Defence headquarters in Nairobi yesterday, Kibochi said the recruitment will run from yesterday to December 16, this year. "The annual recruitment is necessitated by the need to address shortfalls and demand for specialised skills consistent with technological advancement and modernisation within Kenya Defence Forces," he said. The recruitment drive will be witnessed by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, National Intelligence Service and Transparency International to ensure transparency.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The exercise that will be conducted across all the 362 sub-counties in the country will have 26 teams monitoring the process headed by the chief recruiting officer Brigadier John Warioba. Successful candidates are expected to report for training at Recruits Training School in Eldoret.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.