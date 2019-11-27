New pyrethrum company boss sounds warning on assets

Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK) property in Nakuru town. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Acting Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya MD Joseph Waweru has pledged to ascertain the status of the company’s assets and property.Waweru took over from Paul Lolwerikoi a month ago. The State corporation, formerly known as Pyrethrum Board of Kenya, owns property across the country. Most of its properties have either been placed under the management of private companies and individuals while the rest is wasting away. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been investigating the corporation’s finances. “We will follow up on these properties,” said Waweru. In Nakuru County, most of the property, mainly residential houses and a few commercial buildings, have been leased out.

Some of the residential houses in the posh Milimani Estate are now an eyesore, with collapsing roofs and peeling paint. The once posh estates are now ghost neighbourhoods as a signpost indicating pyrethrum estates the only reminder of the good old days. Some have their gates closed and padlocks rusting. Some portion of the property have been leased to private developers. Elijah Ochieng, once an employee of the company, said the houses are leaking and have never been repaired. Ochieng’s resigned in 2018 after the company failed to pay him salary for eight months. He said tenants were required to pay a monthly rent of between Sh1,500 and Sh2,500 in Shauri Yako Phase One and Two estates. Part of Koleni Pyrethrum Estate IV has been leased to private developers. More than nine acres have been hived off the estate and being used as a garage and food joints.

