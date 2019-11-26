EAC secretariat pushes integration agenda among youth

The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has embarked on a one-year-long campaign to inspire East Africans and the youth, in particular, to embrace the integration agenda. The EAC Secretary General, Libèrat Mfumukeko, said the campaign targeted to reach out to over 10 million citizens during the period. “The campaign dubbed The EAC I Deserve will hopefully ignite and sustain the enthusiasm and create a new momentum that will inspire each of us to play our part in the integration agenda,” he said.

SEE ALSO :CBC will exacerbate economic inequality and burden parents

Mfumukeko explained when launching the regional Citizen’s Engagement Campaign at the EAC headquarters in Arusha recently that the campaign will be part of several activities planned for commemorating the 20th anniversary of the bloc. The EAC founding partner states, namely Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, signed the treaty for the establishment of the block on November 30, 1999. The EAC now boasts having three more partner states of Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan with Somalia, Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo showing keen interest in joining the bloc.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Mfumukeko said, the EAC, which has an ambitious target to culminate into a Political confederation, had through various policy initiatives achieved commendable results during the past 20 years. “These include new infrastructures projects, regional industrialisation policies, healthcare approaches, Common External Tariffs and Common Higher Education Area, to mention but a few,” he said.

SEE ALSO :300 tycoons probed over Sh10b land grab

The crusade is aimed at creating opportunities for the EAC citizens, to express themselves on how they feel in 20 years of the EAC integration agenda and what they think should be done for it to work better for their lives in the coming years. “The drive will offer a space for you, the EAC citizens, the EAC organs and institutions, development partners and Partner States’ agencies to re-affirm their commitment to the integration agenda” Said Mfumukeko. “We target to hear stories and inspire young people’s participation in this campaign through a regional Youth Videos and Animations Competition which has a total prize of Sh2,500,000 for the innovative 30 winners” Said the Secretary General.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.