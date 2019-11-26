Donkey owners petition counties to close abattoirs
SEE ALSO :Vigilantes join forces to stop Kenyan families losing donkeys to ChinaMr Thedu said the massive and unregulated slaughter to meet the huge market demand in China could soon leave the country without donkeys. Thedu said although donkey trade had been legalised, farmers were not involved in public participation to ascertain whether current numbers would sustain the market demand. “It is now that we are feeling the effect of this unsatiable appetite. The donkey slaughterhouses are increasing capacity on daily because there is no regulation. This has on the other hand spiral cases of theft and stripped many of their livelihoods,” he said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.According to Isaack Laisa, donkey theft in Baringo can no longer be tamed. “For the past two years, donkey owners in Barigo have been reporting numerous cases of theft, which have never been resolved. We have decided to petition county assemblies to evaluate the sustainability of this trade and more so close the Mogotio-based Goldox donkey slaughterhouse,” said Mr Laisa.
SEE ALSO :Chinese donkey abattoir on spot over pollution, animal theftLast week, donkey owners from Nakuru and Machakos petitioned county assemblies to close down abattoirs in Naivasha and Machakos. In their petitions, the donkey owners noted that the increase in export trade was already dealing a blow to the local economy following the huge demand and the dwindling numbers. Poor reproduction rates of donkeys, they say, also outweigh the rate of slaughter, a concern that they note might wipe out donkeys by 2023. “Influx of donkeys from across Kenya is a clear indication the local population of donkeys cannot satisfy the demand. It is only the traders, slaughterhouses and government who are reaping from the trade,” John Nduhiu, a donkey owner from Naivasha, said. A report by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation and Brooke East Africa revealed that Kenya was slaughtering its donkeys at a rate higher than the national growth rate of 1.4 per cent.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.