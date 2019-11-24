Lecturers sue Moi University over Sh36 million arrears

Sixteen lecturers in Mombasa have moved to the high court seeking orders to force Moi University management to pay them Sh36.6 million being areas of what they have worked for several months.The lecturers led by Joseph Jumaa Kazungu also want the court to order the management of the university to issue them with permanent employment letters considering the period they had worked in the institution on contract. The lectures in an affidavit complained that despite having written several letters to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in Eldoret their grievances have never been resolved and that is why they are seeking the court’s intervention. “According to employment contract the respondents to pay the claimants agreed wages for tutorial services rendered to the students at the Coast Campus,” the lecturers say.

The lecturers argue that despite having served the institution diligently and consistently and continue to offer tutorial services the management has failed to pay them on the units they had offered services to the students. Simon Mwachoo Mwanjala, Martin Makokha Fredrick Ndegwa and Nathaniel Karisa are demanding over Sh 4 million after teaching over 53 units. The other lecturers complaining are Jamillah Muhamed, Ramadhan Luvusi, Said Ali Masemo, Ali Chimbumgwa, Shilavai Morand Shikova, Zainab Ramadhan, Kelvin Mutia Samuel, Augustine Ndegwa Fredrick and Mariam Dau Ngome.

