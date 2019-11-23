Luck or fraud? Curious case of the man who keeps winning giveaways
This led to some netizens compiling pictures of Mr Nderitu receiving several giveaways from a variety of companies including Masoko by Safaricom, Uber, I&M Bank, LG, Samsung, Nivea, Star Times, Garden City, Cytonn, Heineken among others. He sometimes even won twice or more times from the same brands.
THIS LOOKS FISHY ????— Rose Don't Call Me Angel???? (@Roseanyiko) November 22, 2019
So there is a guy on Social Media by the Name PAUL NDERITU
Twitter handles @GmieMicha or @PNderitu1
Who for years has been Winning ALL SOCIAL MEDIA GIVEAWAYS
Today he just won the #JumiaBlackFriday2019 50k voucher @JumiaKenya
Could Paul Nderitu simply be Kenya's luckiest man?
Another one he won a trip to Egypt courtesy of @Heineken_KE pic.twitter.com/ue6BfFdSrk— Rose Don't Call Me Angel???? (@Roseanyiko) November 22, 2019
