Luck or fraud? Curious case of the man who keeps winning giveaways

Paul Nderitu, he caught the attention of netizens after winning more than 19 social media giveaways.

THIS LOOKS FISHY ????



So there is a guy on Social Media by the Name PAUL NDERITU

Twitter handles @GmieMicha or @PNderitu1



Who for years has been Winning ALL SOCIAL MEDIA GIVEAWAYS



Today he just won the #JumiaBlackFriday2019 50k voucher @JumiaKenya — Rose Don't Call Me Angel???? (@Roseanyiko) November 22, 2019

Netizens on Friday put one Mr Paul Nderitu on blast for winning several social media giveaways.Paul Nderitu, is said to go by at least three different social media handles that he enters the giveaways with. Kenyans online were triggered by his Friday win of the Sh50,000 Jumia Black Friday 2019 voucher from Jumia Kenya.This led to some netizens compiling pictures of Mr Nderitu receiving several giveaways from a variety of companies including Masoko by Safaricom, Uber, I&M Bank, LG, Samsung, Nivea, Star Times, Garden City, Cytonn, Heineken among others. He sometimes even won twice or more times from the same brands.

Masoko in Jan 2019.

Precious Ring Contest by Rajshyn Jewellers and Garden City in April 2019.

A phone from Cytonn Real Estate in April 2019.

Mabati Rolling Mills in June 2019.

Ticket from JamboJet in October 2019

A phone from Samsung Mobiles Kenya in November 2019; using one of the alias accounts.

Uber in April 2018.

Uber in July 2018.

StarTimes and Nivea in 2018.

A goat from Jumia in December 2017.

LG in March 2017.

A fridge from Samsung Kenya in December 2016.

Easter prize from CBA (Now NCBA) in March 2016.

Kilimall in November 2015.

I&M Bank in July 2014.

Chase Bank in December 2013.

Another one he won a trip to Egypt courtesy of @Heineken_KE pic.twitter.com/ue6BfFdSrk — Rose Don't Call Me Angel???? (@Roseanyiko) November 22, 2019

Samsung Mobile Kenya in June 2013.

Now, whether it is sheer luck or actual fraud, is yet to be established but it sure is a curious case. Here are some of the awards Paul Nderitu has allegedly won.Could Paul Nderitu simply be Kenya's luckiest man?

