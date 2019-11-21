State targets Sh182b cut in public wage bill
"However, concerted effort by all arms of government is required to achieve a wage bill of not more than 35 per cent of revenue as per the PFM (Public Financial Management) Regulations (2015) and a wage bill of not more than 7.5 per cent from the currently estimated 7.9 per cent in line with developing countries." This will, however, be a tall order for the government since achieving the wage bill target of 35 per cent of revenues would mean trimming public sector salaries and allowances by at least Sh182 billion. SRC has recently faced stiff opposition, particularly from parliament and the Executive, with the latter repeatedly passing resolutions to raise their perks.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.In August, the Parliamentary Service Commission paid every MP Sh250,000 backdated to October last year, pushing up the public wage bill by Sh1.2 billion annually. County governments have also been cited for the splurge on allowances, with wages taking up more than half of several county budgets.
In the first nine months of the 2018/2019 financial year, for example, counties spent Sh120.5 billion (52 per cent) out of Sh249 billion disbursements on personnel emoluments. This has largely been blamed on bloated administrations particularly county executive perks, with just 20 per cent of the devolved units' total expenditure going to development activities.
