Light aircraft crash lands in Malindi after wheel ripped off mid air

A trainee pilot has been evacuated and treated for trauma after a two hour flying ordeal above Malindi skies that began when their light aeroplane lost one of its wheels and crash landed at the Malindi airstrip.The Cessna aircraft belonging to the Kenya School of Flying branch in Malindi landed without the wheel as ambulances and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene in the mid Monday incident. It is believed that the wheel fell of mid air and the student pilot had to fly for two hours before crash landing at Malindi International airport. It was not clear whether the wheel was found and what caused it to fall off. The male trainee was also not identified. Journalists were barred from accessing the airstrip or scene of the crash landing. The trainee was advised by air-traffic control at Malindi airstrip to fly for two hours in order to expend the fuel in the craft. Confirming the incident, Malindi airport manager Mohammed Karama said the aircraft- Cesna 152 , flew for two hours to exhaust its fuel in order to avoid explosion while crash landing. "The control tower noticed that its fore wheel was missing while mid-air and the male student pilot was advised to fly for two hours due to security reasons," he said.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

He added that the pilot did not suffer injuries, although he was taken to hospital together with his instructor for psychological counseling. He added that security teams, the fire brigade and medical personnel’s from Tawfique hospital already arrived at the airport before the aircraft crash-landed. Karama said that the section of the runway was damaged due to the landing impact. The aircraft also got damaged. Incidents of aircrafts crash landing in the area are not new. In November last year, a pilot was injured after a light aircraft failed to gain height during take-off and crashed into an electric post near a house in Furunzi, Malindi. In September 2016, a flight instructor and her student from Kenya School of Flying survived a crash at Malanga Primary school after their training flight developed mechanical problems.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.