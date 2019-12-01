Joe Mugunda leaves Vivo Energy after two-year stint

Outgoing Vivo Energy Managing Director, Joe Muganda.

Peter Murungi, incoming Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director.

Vivo Energy Kenya on Tuesday announced the appointment of Peter Murungi as Managing Director effective December 1, 2019.This comes after the former boss, Joe Muganda’s decision to leave the firm at the end of November following a two-year stint. Joe Muganda took the mantle following the exit of Polycarp Igathe who had resigned in 2017 to take up the job of Nairobi Deputy Governor; a role from which he has since resigned. Prior to Vivo Energy, Muganda had just quit his job as Nation Media Group CEO before completing his tenure. He had joined the Group from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) where he had been Managing Director for five years.

Press statement announcing Peter Murungi's appointment.

Murungi has worked for Vivo Energy over the last 12 years in various capacities, most recently leading the Group's implementation is a new Entreprise Resource Planning System. "I would like to thank Joe for the contribution he has made as MD of Vivo Kenya, and wish him well for the future. I am certain that Peter will build on his success to steer the organisation to even greater achievements," said Hans Paulsen, Vivo Energy EVP East and Southern Africa.Vivo Energy, owned by Helios Investment Partners, has a 12.5 per cent market share in Kenya’s petroleum retail market. The firm runs Shell-branded outlets in the country.

