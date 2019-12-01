Joe Mugunda leaves Vivo Energy after two-year stint
SEE ALSO :French firms take command of Kenyan downstream oil marketMurungi has worked for Vivo Energy over the last 12 years in various capacities, most recently leading the Group's implementation is a new Entreprise Resource Planning System. "I would like to thank Joe for the contribution he has made as MD of Vivo Kenya, and wish him well for the future. I am certain that Peter will build on his success to steer the organisation to even greater achievements," said Hans Paulsen, Vivo Energy EVP East and Southern Africa. Vivo Energy, owned by Helios Investment Partners, has a 12.5 per cent market share in Kenya’s petroleum retail market. The firm runs Shell-branded outlets in the country.
