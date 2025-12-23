Mijikenda unity drive takes centre stage at Ngala memorial

The Mijikenda community is set to invoke the legacy of Coast independence hero Ronald Ngala as it launches a unity drive ahead of the 2027 general election. [Robert Menza, Standard]

At least 5,000 people are expected to attend celebrations honouring the life of the late Cabinet minister Ronald Ngala, with a focus on forging long-sought unity among the Mijikenda community ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The event, organised by the Umwenga Wehu Welfare Association, will be held on December 26 at Ngala’s Vishakani homestead in Kaloleni, Kilifi County. Organisers say the meeting will provide direction on shared social, governance and development challenges facing the community.

Speaking in Mombasa, organising committee chairperson William Kingi said the celebrations are intended to bring together the nine Mijikenda sub-tribes for the first time in many years to chart a common path.

“We want to rally our people to speak with one voice. Since Ngala’s death in 1972, the community has struggled with disunity on key issues such as education, land and development,” said Dr Kingi, a senior lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa.

He said the gathering will feature traditional music, cultural regalia and communal feasting, including the slaughter of cattle and goats, to encourage open dialogue and unity.

The Mijikenda comprise the Giriama, Chonyi, Kauma, Rabai, Jibana, Kambe, Ribe, Digo and Duruma communities.

Committee member Beatrice Gambo said women will play a central role in shaping the association’s agenda, noting their historic contribution to leadership and development. She cited icons such as Mekatilili wa Menza and prophetess Mepoho as symbols of women’s influence in the region.

Ngala’s son, Kadenge Ngala, said the family, under the guidance of former Cabinet minister Katana Ngala, is ready to host the event in honour of their patriarch’s legacy of unity.

Youth leader Adnan Juma said the celebrations will also provide mentorship opportunities for young people to learn about their culture and values from elders.

The association plans to establish a political advisory board, promote civic education and strengthen unity through cultural, sports and community service activities.

It also plans to protect Kaya forests and sacred sites as spiritual, historical, and ecological treasures and connect elders and youth through mentorship to pass down wisdom, values, and leadership traditions.