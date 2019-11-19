Kenya's Equity in share purchase agreement for Congolese bank
SEE ALSO :Equity to review unitThree months ago Equity Holdings said it has entered talks with some shareholders of Banqué Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) to buy a controlling stake in the Congolese bank, stepping up its Africa expansion. Equity, which already runs another subsidiary in the DRC, said the talks were likely to result in a cash transaction. It did not identify the BCDC shareholders who are selling. In a statement on Tuesday, Equity said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with George Arthur Forest for the purchase of 66.53 per cent of the shares in BCDC.
The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals from Central Bank of Kenya, Comesa competition commission BCDC and the board approvals of BCDC and Equity Group Holdings (EGH).
