Uganda resubmits China loan request for Sh230b rail
SEE ALSO :End of SGR boom hits Bamburi Cement profitAn additional link was added from Kampala to the nearby Bukasa port on Lake Victoria as well as fencing for the entire railway route to protect it from vandalism. The spur to Lake Victoria, which the country shares with Tanzania and Kenya, is set to handle imports and exports via the neighbouring countries. Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan agreed in 2014 to build standard gauge railways in their territories as part of a regional plan to cut transportation costs.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Kenya and Uganda continue to discuss harmonization of construction timelines and construction is expected to resume once the outstanding issues are addressed,” Wamburu said. Uganda has already acquired 126 kilometres of the corridor for the Malaba-Kampala SGR with land acquisition for the route expected to be concluded by June 2022, the official said.
SEE ALSO :Kenya debt to China hits Sh650b as SGR takes up more fundsThe Uganda Standard Gauge Railway will link neighbouring countries of Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan. The new Standard Gauge Railway, is intended to replace the old metre gauge railway.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.