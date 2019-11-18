Kenya year book out with focus on technology and reforms
"It should be made abundantly clear that governments world over create conducive environments for businesses to thrive as opposed to putting up offices for bureaucrats to work from," Edward Mwasi, the chief executive officer of Kenya Year Book said. The book observed that the explosion of social media in the era of smartphones and tablet computers has made e-commerce a reality. Efforts to reform the education sector also form part of the highlights. This, as noted in the summary, led to the introduction of Competency-Based Curriculum and strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools and colleges. The year book also sheds light on the government's efforts to reduce disparities in salaries.
