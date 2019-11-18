Saudi Aramco to sell 1.5pc stake as valuation takes dip
Aramco set a stock price range of 30 to 32 Saudi riyals, or $8 (Sh824) to $8.50 (Sh875) a share for investors. The company is selling 0.5 per cent to individual investors, which will include Saudi citizens, residents of Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab nationals, and one per cent to institutional investors, which could include major Chinese and Russian buyers. Aramco will announce the final price for the stock when the book-building period ends on December 5. Trading on the local Tadawul exchange in Riyadh is expected to happen sometime in mid-December. The highly anticipated sale of a sliver of the company has been generating global buzz.
