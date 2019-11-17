GDC gets Sh1.9b funding boost
An accelerated geothermal sector is a great economic enabler in support of various government development projects including the Big Four and Vision 2030, he added. Currently, GDC is drilling for geothermal steam at Paka. In August, the company struck a successful first well that confirmed the area as productive. The entire Baringo-Silali project is estimated to have 3,000 MW of geothermal steam.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.GRMF is a funding programme that focuses on the geothermal development in East Africa. It is hosted and managed by the African Union Commission and is focusing on 11 countries along the Rift Valley, among them Kenya. The model of the grant is output based reimbursable – meaning that GDC will be refunded every time it completes a well. The refund is approved after certification by an independent consultant.
