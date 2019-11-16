Graduate invests in expensive magic bean that boosts sex drive
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Determined to the hilt to grow the crop locally, Cheruto, under the wings of her Agrivision Consultancy Company that she had registered to further her agricultural pursuits, flew to Florida in the United States of America after Google searches directed her to particular farmers there. “That was early this year. I returned a week later in March with the precious seed in and equipped with useful skills on how to grow the legume that does best in warm, moist climatic settings. My pioneer crop was planted on half an acre of land I leased in Murang’a County where climatic conditions were optimally favourable. I harvested close to one tonne in August,” she says. Cheruto’s plan is to increase her acreage under the legume and already has a flowering crop in her native Kericho County. “My goal is to see more farmers resorting to Mucuna Pruriens as a green natural manure and feed for their livestock,” she states. She has an elaborate plan on how to spread the message. “... my next phase will revolve around the plant’s medical aspects to health to improve people’s health in a country where the majority can ill afford medical bills and die or go through life miserably with manageable cases,” Cheruto points out. Research findings Cheruto says research has established that Mucuna Pruriens is effective against male and female fertility challenges, neurological afflictions such as Parkinson’s Disease, dementia, depression, forgetfulness and others. The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in a report dated August 17, 2019 And signed by researcher Dr Peter Mwitari certified the legume fit for human consumption. The International Livestock and Research Institute (ILRI) of Zimbabwe in its research on the bean confirmed its positive effects on soil fertility through improved yields of other crops grown in its wake or intercropped, with cereals such as maize giving increased yields. Studies of Mucuna Pruriens’ impact on male and female fertility by its action on hypothalamus /pituitary gonadal axis in the brain was done in India by the Departments of Biochemistry and Urology at the Medical University, Lucknow. Further research by the British Journal of Medicine and Medical Research discovered enhancing potential of Mucuna Pruriens seeds in female animals and humans. Besides fertility, scientists say the magic velvet bean serves as an effective aphrodisiac and a natural stimulant if its seeds are processed and taken in recommended doses. The legume, a native of the tropics does best when planted 40 by 50 cm apart. Its twining stems can extend for two to three metres depending on growth conditions. Its deep purple flowers start showing three months from planting, appearing underneath the foliage. A single plant can produce as many as 100 hairy pods, each holding four to six large, ovoid shaped seeds of white, grey, brown, black or mottled colours. An acre can yield up to two tons if well-tended. Apart from its medicinal properties, the crop is grown for soil fertility, fodder and as a cover crop in conservation agriculture. Due to its large seeds, Mucuna Pruriens does not require much land preparation. [email protected]
