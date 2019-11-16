Reprieve for displaced traders as 23-acre parcel for business park is availed

More than 20,000 traders who were evicted in Kisumu to pave way for modernisation of Kisumu Port have been handed a 23-acre parcel of land to set up a business centre.Kenya Railways Corporation Managing Director Richard Mainga on Wednesday handed over the title deed of the land to Nyanza Regional Commissioner James Kianda on behalf of the traders, in an event that was witnessed by Fisheries Principal Secretary Micheni Ntiba and his Transport counterpart Ester Koimet. The parcel will host a multi-sectoral business centre which includes a market, bus park, and other social facilities. The project will be funded by the national government and international donors. Mr Kianda yesterday announced that construction works will begin next week, and first occupancy will be in three months.

“Given that this project will include different structures, it will not be done at once,” he said. Richard Awiti, the Juakali Association Chairman welcomed the agency move saying it will go a long in boosting trade. About 10,000 traders were displaced and the other 10,000 are currently on part of the land where the park will be set up, and have been on the edge after the Kenya Railways Corporation gave them an eviction notice.

