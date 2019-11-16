You have a duty to empower the youth, Uhuru tells African leaders

Kenyatta Trust Director, Ngina Kenyatta, addresses participants at the Strathmore University Business School Auditorium during the African Philanthropy Forum.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged African leaders to prioritise creation of a conducive environment that will unlock the potential of the youth and enable them contribute effectively to development.Uhuru on Friday said leaders should equip the youth with the right education so they can compete against their peers from across the globe and create a domestic environment for free enterprise to thrive. “We must ingrain in our youth a sense of African pride so that they completely transform our approach as to how we exploit the vast wealth and riches of our African earth,” he said. The President spoke at the Strathmore Business School in Nairobi where he addressed the African Philanthropy Forum whose theme was “Accelerating youth employment in Africa”.

The President said the current generation of young people has the potential of expanding Africa’s productive workforce, promoting entrepreneurship and becoming genuine instruments of change to reverse the devastation caused by climate change. He said time has come for leaders to publicly declare that no young person will be left behind and that their voices matters the most.

