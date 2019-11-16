Financial indiscipline catching up with Uhuru
SEE ALSO :Kamanda hails Uhuru, Raila truce and supports BBI teamTo make matters worse, Kenyatta’s administration has been binging on expensive loans and ignoring cheaper concessional loans. Indeed, this week, the Treasury confessed its desire to reorient borrowing towards concessional loans. Why haven’t they been doing this all along? While Kenya may have jumped places to a “lower middle-income country” status, we are still eligible for a variety of cheaper loans than the Eurobonds that have been issued (and pilfered) since Jubilee came to power. The Government is quickly running out of fiscal runway. The recent scrapping of the interest rate limit will increase the cost of domestic borrowing. And if the Government keeps borrowing domestically, it will continue to crowd out domestic lending, thereby further stifling the very growth it needs to generate tax revenue to service ballooning public debt (already over 62 percent of GDP). The other risk will likely come from devaluation of the shilling. Most of our foreign debt is denominated in dollars, which means that when the value of the shilling declines relative to the dollar, the net effect is an increase in the total amount we owe. Finally, the biggest structural risk comes from the fact that the economy is not growing in the right ways. Infrastructure spending has been turbocharging the economy for six years, but in the wrong ways. All that spending is not having the desired effect, for the reasons outlined above. The overall lesson is simple. We cannot continue to run the economy like a corner kiosk. It is time for Treasury to clean up its act, and Kenyatta to show real leadership.
— The writer is an Assistant Professor at Georgetown University
