Simba Corporation refutes report on laying off 95 per cent staff

Statement from Simba Corporation Limited.

Simba Corporation has issued a report rubbishing a media report that the firm would be laying off majority of its staff members.“Simba Corporation Limited wishes to clarify that a report published by a local newspaper that the organization is laying off majority of its staff are untrue and misleading,” said the Group CEO, Dinesh Kotecha. The firm says that they are in the process of restructuring and just about less than 5 per cent of their staff will be affected. “We have embarked on a business restructuring process that is aimed at enhancing efficiency in our operations, reducing costs and improving service delivery to our customers. We would like to state that we anticipate that less than 5 per ecnt of our group workforce will be affected by this restructuring process,” said the motor firm. Simba Corporation is a major player in the motor industry and has been in the market for over 50 years. According to the CEO, the restructuring has been driven more by the prevailing economic conditions in the market and industry than any other factors.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.