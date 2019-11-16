State to release cash for elderly
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Card payment faced challenges including long distances to pay points, a limited window of 21 days, mass system failures and mapping beneficiaries to specific branches. The programme operates under three pillars: older persons' cash transfers, orphans and vulnerable children, and persons with severe disabilities. The new system consolidates cash transfer for the three pillars into a single payroll thus enhancing efficiency. The beneficiaries include over 533,000 who are 70 years and above with the money paid at four banks - KCB, Co-operative, Equity and Post Bank. Government allocation to the programme has been rising and is estimated to hit Sh32 billion. The programme is expected to boost social and economic inclusion and help reduce the gap between the rich and the poor. The programme is financed by The Treasury and other partners such as the World Bank. “We have eliminated the challenges of distances and security and enabled people to withdraw only what they want to spend, unlike before when they had to receive all the money at once,” the PS said.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.