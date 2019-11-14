Fuel prices up in new EPRA adjustment

Motorists will from midnight adjust their budgets to accommodate new fuel prices released by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.The authority raised prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Sh2.54, Sh2.65 and Sh2.98 per litre respectively. In a statement, it says the changes in this month’s prices are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 0.86 per cent from $459.27 per cubic metre in September 2019 to $463.24 per cubic metre in October. Diesel increased by 2.08 per cent from $491.94 per cubic metre to $502.15 per cubic metre and Kerosene increasing by 2.73 per cent from $486.55 per cubic metre to $499.85 per cubic metre.

Following the adjustments, Super Petrol will retail at Sh110.59 in Nairobi while Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh104.61 and Sh104.06 respectively. In Mombasa Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh108.53, Sh102.56 and Sh102.02 respectively. And in Kisumu Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh110.98, Sh105.20 and Sh104.67 respectively.

