KDF announces jobs, warns against corruption

Past KDF recruitment (PHOTO: Standard)

The government has warned against corruption in the coming recruitment of Kenya Defence Forces personnel set for November and December.During the period ministry will recruit general service officers, specialist officers, general duty recruits, tradesmen/women and defence forces constables into the Kenya Defence Forces. In a warning, the ministry said all persons presenting themselves for recruitment purposes with fake documents or caught engaging in any corrupt activity should be arrested and prosecuted. “If you accept to be conned, you will lose your money or property and go to jail, no one can influence the recruitment process,” reads a statement from the ministry.

KDF wants lawyers, cybersecurity officers, public health officers, dentists, medical officers, pharmacists, nursing officers, engineers, journalists, nursing officers, physical training officers, finance officers, statistics officers, project managers, quantity surveyors. Others needed are Oceanographers, dock masters, catering officers, Chaplains/Imams, music specialists, counselling psychologists, librarians among others. In addition to the minimum academic qualifications, specialist officers must possess qualifications and where necessary to be registered with relevant statutory bodies.

