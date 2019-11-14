KDF announces jobs, warns against corruption
SEE ALSO :Two killed in Kilifi as clashes between farmers and herders escalateKDF wants lawyers, cybersecurity officers, public health officers, dentists, medical officers, pharmacists, nursing officers, engineers, journalists, nursing officers, physical training officers, finance officers, statistics officers, project managers, quantity surveyors. Others needed are Oceanographers, dock masters, catering officers, Chaplains/Imams, music specialists, counselling psychologists, librarians among others. In addition to the minimum academic qualifications, specialist officers must possess qualifications and where necessary to be registered with relevant statutory bodies.
