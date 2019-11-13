CIC Insurance kicks off search for new boss, what it takes

Insurance company CIC Group is seeking an individual to feel the position of chief executive officer with a deadline for submitting the application set for November 27 The group provides insurance and related financial services in Kenya, South Sudan and Malawi. According to a newspaper statement, suitable person needs to be a holder of bachelor’s degree in insurance, actuarial science, business, engineering, law or any other related field gained from a recorgnised institution. The shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid certificate of good conduct, clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board, latest tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority and report from accredited Credit Reference Bureau The new CEO reports to the group board of directors and expected to provide a strategic direction and leadership.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

CIC joins other organisations such as the Capital Markets Authority in search of chief executive officer. In July CMA disclosed that its CEO Paul Muthaura would be exiting when his contract expires next year. The process which began on September 3 ended on September 27. “The position will fall vacant in January 2020 and follows Mr. Muthaura’s recent notice of intention not to renew his contract when it expires on 31 December 2019.”

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.