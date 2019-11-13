CS Peter Munya sued after agency’s board sacked

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya. [File, Standard]

Two activists have have moved to court to challenge removal of Kenya Farmers Association Limited (KFA) board of directors.In the application by George Narok and Paul Maina, from the Narok-based Trusted Society of Human Rights Alliance, Trade CS Peter Munya and Commissioner for Cooperatives have been named as respondents. KFA is listed as an interested party. They claim KFA is a private entity and that the Government has no role in its operations. “We seeking court’s assistance because the government’s action is illegal. KFA members should be allowed to elect leaders,” they said in the application. President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a Gazzete Notice dated October 24, removed the organisation’s board and appointed a caretaker team. “The decision by the respondent (Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperative Peter Munya and Commissioner for Cooperative Development) to remove the board of directors of KFA and then appointing a caretaker borad was done without prior notice and consultation of member of KFA,” stated Narok in their suit. Narok says there is no provision in the Constitution, the Companies Act or Cooperative Societies Act that allows the Government to remove the board of directors of KFA and appoint a caretaker board.

He further says the Government was discriminative in the manner it appointed the caretaker board as even after disbandment it picked four of its members from the previous board. This is not the first time the Government is removing the board of directors from office. In June 27, 2003 the then Minister of Cooperative Development made a similar decision to remove the board of directors of KFA. The same was challenged in court and the decision quashed. Maina said all they want is the court to intervene and stop the Government from continuous violation of national values and principles of Governance of KFA. “We seeking court assistance, the action is illegal and KFA members should be given their right to elect leaders,” said Maina.

