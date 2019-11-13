Hope for farmers as prices of maize rise
SEE ALSO :Farmers await rich harvestMr Rono said they expect the Government to offer them between Sh3,500 and Sh3,600 per 90kg bag as an incentive for their efforts towards ensuring food security. “We are hopeful the Government will give us a better offer than the market price. Farmers are putting a lot of efforts to ensure the country produces enough food. That is why we are expecting nothing less than Sh3,500 for a 90kg bag,” Rono said. Tom Nyagechaga, the secretary general of Kenya National Federation of Farmers, called on the Government to be fair in its offer considering the high cost of production farmers have been incurring. “Maize farming is major source of income for North Rift residents. We don’t expect poor prices from the Government,” Mr Nyagechaga said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Strategic Food Reserve chairman Noah Wekesa has hinted the Government would soon announce its prices. Dr Wekesa, who spoke in Kiminini at the weekend, said the Government was studying market trends before it announces its offer.
SEE ALSO :Indigenous groups in North Rift forests will be counted, PS says“We are impressed with the prevailing market price. We will soon make our offer,’’ Wekesa said when pressed by local MPs Janet Nangabo and Chris Wamalwa to announce the price. Trans Nzoia County agriculture executive Mary Nzomo urged farmers to harvest their crops before the rains.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.