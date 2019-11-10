Miller disowns Kebs report as it recalls maize flour brand
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We distance ourselves from these allegations as a company and assure the public that all products manufactured by Alpha Grain Millers meet the Kebs and EAS quality standard thus fit for consumption,” it said. Kebs yesterday ordered manufacturers to institute corrective actions to reduce aflatoxin levels in the grain they are using. “The affected manufacturers will be required to institute corrective actions whose effectiveness shall be confirmed by Kebs before the suspension of permits is lifted,” said Kebs. The Mombasa-based miller has said it will comply with regulatory authorities on specification and standardisation. “To our esteemed customers, we assure you of quality products at all times, we seek your patience and understanding, we are optimistic that the soonest your favourite flour will be back on a shelf near you,” the company said. Earlier today, Carrefour Kenya, a supermarket that was stocking the affected brands also said it will remove the brands from its shelves. “All the maize flour concerned on Kebs press release have been withdrawn from the shelves preventively, as soon as Carrefour was made aware through RETRAK,” the retailer said on Facebook. Last week, the standards watchdog suspended the licenses of seven peanut butter makers whose products were also found to have high levels of aflatoxins. They included; Nuteez by Jetlak Foods Limited, True nuts by Truenutz Kenya, Fressy by Fressy Food Company Limited, Supa meal by Supacosm Products Limited, Sue’s Naturals by Nature’s Way Health, Zesta by Trufoods Limited and Nutty by Nature Target Distributors.
