It’s official! President Uhuru signs Finance Bill 2019 into law
SEE ALSO :MPs right on Government's cut on liquidityAs part of government efforts to support the affordable housing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda, the Finance Act 2019 exempts the National Housing Development Fund from income tax. Present during the signing ceremony were Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Attorney General Paul Kihara. Others were Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale, National Treasury CAS Nelson Gaichuhie, Treasury PS Dr Julius Muia, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai among other senior government officials.
