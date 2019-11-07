Yatani tells Maraga budget cuts are final
While Yatani did not direct any reference to this suit in the interview, it is the perfect illustration of how slow conclusion of petitions takes to stand in the way of tax collections. Yatani is expected to table in Parliament Supplementary Budget that would regularize proposed spending cuts for approval. While likening the national budget to that of any household, he said there were competing needs for the limited resources and that everyone should wake to that reality. "There is nothing that will happen to you if you don't have three-course meals every time," he said. Foreign travel which was the main target of the budget cuts, he added, could consist of smaller delegations if absolutely necessary or having the number of days reduced. Yatani spoke two days after Maraga claimed that the Judiciary was being undermined by the Executive with the budget cuts being the clearest indication. He argued that several functions in the Judiciary have been disrupted, including the inability to administer special court sittings owing to lack of funds. A court has already given interim orders stopping the Treasury CS from slashing the Judicial budget in a case filed by the Judicial Service Commission. "Pending the hearing and determination of this case, an order is hereby issued restraining the National Treasury, its agents, officers or any persons from implementing a September 24 circular or issuing any unwarranted directive with the same effect on the judiciary's budget," said Justice Makau Mutua of the High Court. It is not clear what the orders would mean given Yatani's stand on the matter. He says Treasury's action is informed by the reality that the country has all along been living beyond its means before his appointment after the suspension of his predecessor Henry Rotich. He faulted Rotich's approach to budget-making process which was informed by unrealistic revenue projections that forced the government on a borrowing spree to plug the funding hole. Some projects were abandoned midway for lack of resources. Funding gap Rotich's budgets had huge funding gaps and borrow more than Sh600 billion to meet spendings. Yatani who is the former Governor of Marsabit, said he has no immediate plans for mega borrowing, only indicating that his priority was actually to retire expensive loans, including the Eurobonds as part of his debt restructuring drive. Such loans issued on friendly terms are often granted by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and partner countries. But at the current level of indebtness, many lenders would be unwilling to grant more loans to Kenya on fears that it might be unable to repay. Yatani acknowledged that while the economy has been growing steadily over the last five years, the trickle-down to the ordinary man has been minimal, admitting that "things could be a lot better."
